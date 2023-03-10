Chicago Simeon finally found a way to top Chicago St. Ignatius 44-37 in Illinois boys basketball on March 10.

The first quarter gave Chicago Simeon a 14-12 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius.

The Wolverines fought to a 31-28 halftime margin at the Wolfpack's expense.

Chicago Simeon darted to a 40-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Wolfpack 4-1 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Simeon faced off on March 11, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.

