Chicago Simeon finally found a way to top Chicago St. Ignatius 44-37 in Illinois boys basketball on March 10.
The first quarter gave Chicago Simeon a 14-12 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius.
The Wolverines fought to a 31-28 halftime margin at the Wolfpack's expense.
Chicago Simeon darted to a 40-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Wolfpack 4-1 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Simeon faced off on March 11, 2022 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
In recent action on March 3, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Mt Carmel on March 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.