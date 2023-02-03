Chicago Simeon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Clark during this 78-41 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Simeon faced off against Cape Girardeau Cape Central . For results, click here. Chicago Clark took on Chicago Back of the Yards on January 25 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.