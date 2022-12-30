Chicago Simeon dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Curie 67-58

Chicago Simeon could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Curie in a 67-58 victory on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Curie and Chicago Simeon squared off with February 10, 2022 at Chicago Simeon Academy last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Chicago Curie faced off against Oswego East and Chicago Simeon took on Little Rock Central on December 16 at Little Rock Central High School. Click here for a recap
