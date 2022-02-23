 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Simeon dismantles Chicago Kennedy in convincing manner 85-44

  • 0

Chicago Simeon showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Kennedy 85-44 at Chicago Simeon Academy on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 18, Chicago Simeon faced off against Glen Ellyn Glenbard West and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on February 19 at Chicago Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News