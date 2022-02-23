Chicago Simeon dismantles Chicago Kennedy in convincing manner 85-44

Chicago Simeon showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Kennedy 85-44 at Chicago Simeon Academy on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago Simeon faced off against Glen Ellyn Glenbard West and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on February 19 at Chicago Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
