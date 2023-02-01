Chicago Simeon dismantles Chicago Catalyst-Maria in convincing manner 83-41

Chicago Catalyst-Maria had no answers as Chicago Simeon compiled an 83-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Hubbard . For results, click here. Chicago Simeon took on Cape Girardeau Cape Central on January 28 at Cape Girardeau Cape Central. For a full recap, click here.

