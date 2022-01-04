Chicago Simeon denies Chicago Bogan's challenge 74-58

Chicago Simeon charged Chicago Bogan and collected a 74-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.
The Wolverines' offense struck to a 33-16 lead over the Bengals at the half.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Simeon faced off against Winnetka New Trier and Chicago Bogan took on Crete-Monee on December 29 at Chicago Bogan High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.