 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Simeon delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lemont 52-47

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Simeon nosed past Lemont 52-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 7.

The TBD started on steady ground by forging a 17-5 lead over the Wolverines at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Simeon registered a 28-17 advantage at half over Lemont.

Chicago Simeon darted in front of Lemont 40-28 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News