Chicago Simeon delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lemont 52-47

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Simeon nosed past Lemont 52-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 7.

The TBD started on steady ground by forging a 17-5 lead over the Wolverines at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Simeon registered a 28-17 advantage at half over Lemont.

Chicago Simeon darted in front of Lemont 40-28 going into the fourth quarter.

