Chicago Simeon delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lemont 52-47

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Simeon nosed past Lemont 52-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 7.
The TBD started on steady ground by forging a 17-5 lead over the Wolverines at the end of the first quarter.
Chicago Simeon registered a 28-17 advantage at half over Lemont.
Chicago Simeon darted in front of Lemont 40-28 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.