Chicago Simeon collects victory over Cape Girardeau Cape Central 70-57

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Simeon still prevailed 70-57 against Cape Girardeau Cape Central at Cape Girardeau Cape Central on January 28 in Missouri boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Brooks. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.