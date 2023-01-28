Chicago Senn survives for narrow win over Chicago UIC College Prep 55-52

Chicago Senn found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago UIC College Prep 55-52 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Senn and Chicago UIC College Prep faced off on January 24, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago UIC College Prep took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on January 18 at Chicago UIC College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
