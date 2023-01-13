 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Senn nips Chicago Taft in taut scare 48-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Senn wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Taft 48-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Taft and Chicago Senn played in a 74-64 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago Taft faced off against Aurora Metea Valley and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Noble Street College Prep on January 4 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

