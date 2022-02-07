Chicago Senn escapes close call with Chicago Harlan 50-44

Chicago Senn topped Chicago Harlan 50-44 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago Harlan faced off against Gary Thea Bowman and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on January 28 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.