Chicago Senn collects victory over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 63-50

Chicago Senn handed Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science a tough 63-50 loss on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Lake View on January 19 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For more, click here.
