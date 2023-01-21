Chicago Senn collects skin-tight win against Chicago South Shore 59-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Senn nabbed it to nudge past Chicago South Shore 59-55 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Taft on January 13 at Chicago Taft High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.