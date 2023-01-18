Chicago Senn busts Chicago Foreman 70-48

Chicago Senn dismissed Chicago Foreman by a 70-48 count on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Senn and Chicago Foreman squared off with January 21, 2022 at Chicago Foreman High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Foreman took on Lemont on January 14 at Chicago Foreman High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.