Chicago Senn barely beats Chicago Ogden 60-59

Chicago Senn showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Ogden squad for a 60-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Chicago Senn and Chicago Ogden played in a 52-43 game on December 13, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Crane . For results, click here. Chicago Senn took on Chicago Amundsen on January 24 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.

