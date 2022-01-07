Chicago Schurz slips past Chicago Marshall 48-47

Chicago Schurz knocked off Chicago Marshall 48-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 27 , Chicago Marshall squared up on South Holland Thornwood in a basketball game . For more, click here.
