Chicago Schurz posts win at Chicago Butler's expense 59-41

Chicago Schurz had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Butler 59-41 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
In recent action on December 19, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Butler took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on December 19 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.