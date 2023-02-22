In recent action on Feb. 15, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Clemente . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Comer on Feb. 11 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.