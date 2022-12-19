Chicago Schurz engineers impressive victory over Chicago Julian 54-34

Chicago Schurz played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Julian during a 54-34 beating on December 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Julian took on Chicago G. Washington on December 15 at Chicago Julian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
