Chicago Schurz earns solid win over Chicago UIC College Prep 52-34

Chicago Schurz charged Chicago UIC College Prep and collected a 52-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago Schurz moved in front of Chicago UIC College Prep 12-8 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Chicago Schurz faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago UIC College Prep took on Chicago Comer College Prep on February 10 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.