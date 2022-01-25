Chicago Sarah E. Goode pockets solid victory over Chicago Hirsch 44-37

Chicago Sarah E. Goode edged Chicago Hirsch in a close 44-37 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Sarah E. Goode faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Julian on January 20 at Chicago Hirsch High School. For a full recap, click here.
