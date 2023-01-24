 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Rowe-Clark squeaks past Chicago Noble in tight tilt 43-39

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Rowe-Clark's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Noble 43-39 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off against Chicago Johnson College Prep and Chicago Noble took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on January 17 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. Click here for a recap.

