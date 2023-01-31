 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Rowe-Clark makes Chicago ITW David Speer walk the plank 58-28

Chicago Rowe-Clark flexed its muscle and floored Chicago ITW David Speer 58-28 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep . For more, click here. Chicago ITW David Speer took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on January 26 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

