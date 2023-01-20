Chicago Roosevelt rides the rough off Chicago Disney II 67-51

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Roosevelt trumped Chicago Disney II 67-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Chicago Roosevelt and Chicago Disney II squared off with January 26, 2022 at Chicago Disney II Magnet High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Marine and Chicago Disney II took on Chicago Steinmetz on January 13 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.