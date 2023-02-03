Chicago Richards called "game" in the waning moments of a 68-51 defeat of Chicago Dunbar at Chicago Dunbar High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Richards faced off on January 29, 2022 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago King . Click here for a recap. Chicago Richards took on Chicago Air Force on January 26 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.