Chicago Richards earns narrow win over Chicago Air Force 60-52

Chicago Richards poked just enough holes in Chicago Air Force's defense to garner a taut, 60-52 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Air Force faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Richards took on Chicago Dunbar on January 19 at Chicago Richards Career Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.