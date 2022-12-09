Chicago Rauner pours it on Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 64-32

Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Rauner, which slammed the door 64-32 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.