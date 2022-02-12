Chicago Providence St. Mel smashes through Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 76-56

Chicago Providence St. Mel left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 76-56 in Illinois boys basketball on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys faced off against Danville and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Francis W Parker on February 5 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.