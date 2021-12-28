Chicago Providence St. Mel pounds out steady beat in win over Normal Calvary Christian 46-44

 Skip to main content
Chicago Providence St. Mel wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-44 victory over Normal Calvary Christian at Normal Calvary Christian Academy on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Providence St. Mel made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first quarter.

Chicago Providence St. Mel fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at Normal Calvary Christian's expense.

Normal Calvary Christian turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Chicago Providence St. Mel put the game on ice.

In recent action on December 16, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Peoria Christian and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on December 18 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. Click here for a recap

