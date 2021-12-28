Chicago Providence St. Mel pounds out steady beat in win over Normal Calvary Christian 46-44

Chicago Providence St. Mel wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-44 victory over Normal Calvary Christian at Normal Calvary Christian Academy on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Providence St. Mel made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first quarter.

Chicago Providence St. Mel fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at Normal Calvary Christian's expense.

Normal Calvary Christian turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Chicago Providence St. Mel put the game on ice.

