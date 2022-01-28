Chicago Prosser survives taut tilt with Chicago Taft 58-54

Chicago Prosser topped Chicago Taft 58-54 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Taft faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 22 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.