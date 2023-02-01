Chicago Phoenix sprints past Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 60-42

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Phoenix still prevailed 60-42 against Chicago DRW Trading College Prep for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval . For results, click here. Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Dunbar on January 26 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.

