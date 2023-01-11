Chicago Phoenix proves to be too much for Chicago Tech 54-38

Chicago Phoenix called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-38 defeat of Chicago Tech in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Tech played in a 65-39 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Tech faced off against Chicago Legal Prep and Chicago Phoenix took on Chicago Juarez on December 29 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.