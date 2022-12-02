 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Phoenix mows down Chicago Collegiate Charter 73-20

Chicago Phoenix showed top form to dominate Chicago Collegiate Charter during a 73-20 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 2.

Last season, Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Collegiate Charter squared off with January 13, 2022 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

