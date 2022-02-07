Chicago Phoenix Military takes a toll on Chicago Academy 59-47

Chicago Phoenix Military tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Academy 59-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Phoenix Military faced off against Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Academy took on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter on February 1 at Chicago Academy High School. Click here for a recap
