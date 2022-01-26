 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Phoenix Military tacks win on Chicago Kelvyn Park 61-40

Chicago Phoenix Military's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Kelvyn Park in a 61-40 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Juarez on January 22 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

