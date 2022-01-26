Chicago Phoenix Military tacks win on Chicago Kelvyn Park 61-40

Chicago Phoenix Military's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Kelvyn Park in a 61-40 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Juarez on January 22 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Click here for a recap
