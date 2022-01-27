Chicago Phoenix Military records sound decision over Chicago Little Village Lawndale 43-37

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Phoenix Military didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Little Village Lawndale 43-37 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Little Village Lawndale faced off against Chicago EPIC and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Juarez on January 22 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
