Chicago Phoenix Military mauls Chicago Manley Career in strong showing 76-41

Chicago Phoenix Military painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Manley Career's defense for a 76-41 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 19.
Recently on January 14 , Chicago Phoenix Military squared up on Chicago Tech in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.