Chicago Phoenix Military collects victory over Chicago Juarez 53-40

Chicago Phoenix Military dumped Chicago Juarez 53-40 in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Phoenix Military faced off against Chicago Tech and Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Ogden Intl on January 12 at Chicago Ogden International School. For a full recap, click here.
