Chicago Phoenix ekes out victory against Chicago Comer 58-57

Chicago Phoenix edged Chicago Comer 58-57 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on December 12.

In recent action on December 6, Chicago Comer faced off against Chicago Butler and Chicago Phoenix took on Chicago Collegiate Charter on December 2 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.

