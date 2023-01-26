Chicago Phoenix dances past Chicago Rickover Naval 55-45

Chicago Phoenix stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Rickover Naval to earn a 55-45 victory on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Intrinsic on January 18 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.