 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Phoenix chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Juarez 75-41

  • 0

Chicago Phoenix stomped on Chicago Juarez 75-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

Last season, Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Juarez faced off on January 22, 2022 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Manley Career. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News