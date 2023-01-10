Chicago Phoenix busts Chicago Douglass 74-29

Chicago Phoenix scored early and often to roll over Chicago Douglass 74-29 in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
The last time Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Douglass played in a 88-10 game on December 15, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 29, Chicago Phoenix squared off with Chicago Juarez in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.