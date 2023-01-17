Chicago Phillips produces precision performance against Chicago Brooks 74-48

Chicago Phillips' offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-48 win over Chicago Brooks in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Chicago Brooks and Chicago Phillips played in a 53-48 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 12 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap.
