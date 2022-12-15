Chicago Phillips outduels Chicago ICS-Longwood in competitive clash 80-63

Chicago Phillips collected a solid win over Chicago ICS-Longwood in an 80-63 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Phillips played in a 66-42 game on March 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Lindblom on December 8 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For a full recap, click here.
