Chicago Phillips ekes out victory against Chicago Lindblom 64-58

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Phillips passed in a 64-58 victory at Chicago Lindblom's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Naperville North and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Comer on January 7 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School.

