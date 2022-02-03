 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Phillips collects skin-tight win against Chicago Prosser 57-52

  • 0

Chicago Phillips knocked off Chicago Prosser 57-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 27 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News