Chicago Phillips collects skin-tight win against Chicago Prosser 57-52

Chicago Phillips knocked off Chicago Prosser 57-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 27 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For more, click here.
