Chicago Perspectives Math & Science tackles Chicago Crane 64-36

Chicago Perspectives Math & Science's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Crane during a 64-36 blowout at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.