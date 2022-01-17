 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Perspectives Math & Science pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Jones College Prep 59-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Perspectives Math & Science wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-53 over Chicago Jones College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Payton College Prep on January 12 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

