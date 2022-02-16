Chicago Perspectives Math & Science gallops past Chicago Muchin College Prep 69-55

Chicago Perspectives Math & Science tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Muchin College Prep 69-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Muchin College Prep took on Chicago Steinmetz on February 3 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.