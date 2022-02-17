Chicago Perspectives Math & Science drums Chicago Catalyst-Maria in sound fashion 67-41

Chicago Perspectives Math & Science showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Catalyst-Maria 67-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago Mather on February 8 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
